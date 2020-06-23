The Christina School District became another district in Delaware looking to weigh the value of their school resource officer program in secondary schools.
There are currently 10 SROs at Christina schools, representing the district's middle and high schools at an estimated cost of $872,712, according to the district.
Christina School Board President Dr. Meredith Griffin said he has a lot of questions to consider when it comes to the program.
"What are the responsibilities and roles of our SROs inside of our secondary schools? Are there ways we can improve the relationships we have with them? Are there ways we could use them differently? Are there other areas that we could better resource so that they are next expected, or intended, to do things that are outside their areas of expertise?"
Fellow board member Keeley Powell pointed out that their presence helped her in the past.
"My most recent interaction with a school resource officer was when one helped me file a police report after I was called a racial slur in a Christina School District board meeting. So, if we hadn't had that relationship with the Delaware State Police, it would have been more difficult for me to file that report, and that person was nothing but respectful to me."
As for their usage in the school, Powell warned that if the money was pushed away from SROs to other counseling programs, there could be harm.
"I don't, in some cases, want to lose the positive relationships that some of these officers have with our individual school buildings because we are reacting, on the spot, to something that is happening."
The board voted 4-3 to table the decision until their July 7 meeting, when Dr. Dan Shelton will take over from Richard Gregg as superintendent.
"I don't think this problem is going to get solved this summer, or in the next 100 days, and I don't want to leave our students without any school resource officer support."
Joining Powell in voting against delaying the vote was Claire O'Neal.
"I, as a parent, would like to know right now that there is somebody who is in the school that is trained and has resources at their disposal for those kind of horrible eventualities that in our current society as parents sending your kids to middle or high school you have to think about."
Christina gets five of their SROs from the Delaware State Police, who work at Christiana and Glasgow High Schools, along with Gauger-Cobbs, Kirk, and Shue-Medill Middle Schools.
Two Newark Police officers work at Newark High School, while there is a Wilmington Police officer and/or Constable at Bancroft, Bayard, and Douglass.
Red Clay is planning to vote on their SRO program at their next board meeting on July 8.