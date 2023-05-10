Delaware's School Board Elections were last night with competitions only won by the ballots happening in all three counties.
Y.F. Lou showed his commitment to bringing the community together to benefit the school.
The elected winner will be serving the school board in the coming year and hopes to cultivate all that the area has to offer for the students to take advantage of.
He says that there are a lot of great resources available in the school district and in the community.
"How are we best going to connect this to the families?" asked Lou.
Access and communication are the cornerstones of Lou's goals and plans for when he'll be on the job.
YF Lou has won the Christina School Board Election with 68% of the votes.
His passion for the school and its programs showed through throughout the election.
"One of the things that makes Christina unique is the Chinese immersion program and the fact that the Chinese immersion program is moving up into higher grade levels," says Lou, recognizing the potential for students to experience an education that may set them apart from other people as they get older.
Bringing culture to the students, Lou has been highlighting the school's unique opportunities that he intends to continue to develop and encourage in the coming years during his term on the board.
Lou beat out YONG PENG for the position by over 1,000 votes.