The Christina School Board unanimously passed a $9.7 million reduction-in-force plan that does not include hiring several administrators, including a new Superintendent or Chief Financial Officer.
In December, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Christina was told they had a forecasted $10 million-plus deficit for next school year that had to be accounted for in one of two ways: a referendum, or cuts.
The board is hoping they can pass a $10 million referendum on June 9, but if not, they are planning a reduction in force and other cuts throughout the district.
One contentious line-item was "Current Administrative Openings" which accounts for $839,200 of the cuts.
According to current Chief Financial Officer Bob Silver, those positions include Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, Assistant to the Superintendent, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Director of Human Relations, Director of Human Relations, Senior Director of Pupil Personnel Services, and one other administrative slot.
Board Member Fred Polaski posted the key question.
"So if the referendum doesn't pass, does that mean we don't hire a superintendent?"
Other board members pointed out that making those hires aren't part of the May 15 deadline districts must give to teachers that they could possibly be part of a reduction in force, giving them additional time to make those decisions.
The board never addressed how they would shift any of the $839,200, if they made any, or for that matter all, of the hirings of those eight positions. That would leave them in the position of having to make cuts later, when there are less options.
Also included in their proposed cuts are strings and elementary instruments from their music programs, although board member Fred Polaski did vote to try to save them.
"One of our strategic plan items is for Newark High School to have a performing art academy that focuses on art, music, and drama. The genesis for those students that are interested in music - instrumental music and strings - is where they start in elementary school.
Smith Elementary Teacher Sheila Hershey said both cuts would hurt the district's entire music program.
"They chose either band or string because they love the sound of that particular instrument. It is inequitable to tell students who chose the violin that they don't get to play in school anymore, but their friends who chose non-string instruments may continue to participate."
Christiana senior Kaitlyn McCaffery, who plans to study Music Education at Washington College in the fall, told the board she got her start in 5th grade when she was introduced to string instruments.
"It made me put in effort to do something outside of school. It made me creative and passionate, and made me want to do more and get involved in things. Back then, I was a really shy kid. Even in middle school, I was extremely shy, and the music program gave me an outlet and a pathway to make friends, when it was hard to do so in other classes because other kids didn't understand me like music kids did."
Also on the potential chopping block is the Chinese Language Immersion programs at Downes (K-5) and Shue-Medill (6-8). That program has been in the district since 2013-14.
On the teaching side, there's also cuts for deans of students ($730,000), talent development teachers ($1.45 million), and instructional coaches ($490,000).
The specific teachers who will receive reduction in force notifications will be determined at May 12's board meeting, ahead of their contracts running out on June 30.
Non-teaching cuts include removing $781,000 from the athletic budget for coaches and transportation, $1,029,600 for facilities maintenance, and $256,200 for instructional paraprofessionals not working in a one-on-one capacity.
The future of Christina's cuts will be determined by the June 9 referendum, which would require the district to buck 13 years of history. Their last successful capital referendum came in 2007.
Last year's referendum attempt failed 3,350 to 4,692.