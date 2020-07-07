Christina School Board President Dr. Meredith Griffin has resigned, just weeks after the district passed a $10 million referendum in June.
Vice President Dr. Keeley Powell opened July's Board of Education meeting with the announcement that Griffin had submitted his letter of resignation early Tuesday morning.
"Dr. Griffin shared that he needed to spend more time on his pastoral duties with his church, and I'd like to share that I appreciated the time working with him as vice president, and I am very appreciative of the amount of time that he spent with this school board and this school district, and I wish him the best."
Griffin is the senior and founding pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship.
He spent three years on the Christina School Board and ended a two-year run as its president. His term was set to expire on June 30, 2022.
Powell served as acting president at Tuesday's board meeting and will serve in in that role on an interim basis.
Griffin is the third Christina board member to resign in recent months.
WDEL has reached out to the Christina School District and Dr. Griffin for further comment.