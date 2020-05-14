In a vote that one member said was done "begrudgingly," the Christina School Board voted unanimously to lay off 67 employees in a reduction of force this week.
Christina did not publicly name the staff members, or their positions, but it came one week after a $9.7 million dollar plan was approved that included Chinese Immersion, elementary instrumental music, strings, maintenance, and unspecified athletic and academic club cuts.
School Board President Dr. Meredith Griffin said with $10 million in cuts to make to balance their budget going into next year, their hands were tied.
"I just want to make sure that it is clearly articulated that none of the choices we had in front of us were good choices. None of the programs we cut did we think, or do we think, are expendable. Each of them are part of what we believe make the Christina School District successful, and they're all needed."
The vote went 6-yes, 0-no, 1-vacant, with Fred Polaski pointing out his vote was "begrudgingly and sadly, yes."
Polaski said they had to act now, because of a May 15 deadline to let teachers know if they will be invited back to their positions for the 2020-21 school year.
"If we don't notify the people in the next several days who are in teaching positions, we have to pay them again next year, and we don't have the money to do that, unless the referendum passes, and we cannot put ourselves in the position of bankrupting the district.
The future of those programs, and potentially the ability to bring any of the employees back, rests in a $10 million June 9 referendum vote.
The Christina School District has not passed a referendum since 2007, and a vote last year was denied 3,350 to 4,692.
Christina's board has spent the last three days trying to begin the campaign to get the referendum passed, and not cause those programs to go away, according to Dr. Griffin.
"It is our earnest hope and desire that we can begin the process of restoration upon the success of our June 9 referendum."