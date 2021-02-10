Christina School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Shelton did not issue a direct apology, but addressed concerns by his district's teachers over his comments about their in-person teaching petition at January's school board meeting.
Shelton, who is in his first year with Christina after moving from the Capital School District, responded to an online petition organized by the Christina Education Association by saying "I have chosen not to rely on social media, but the experts who give us their valuable time on a weekly basis to help us understand the recommendations they are making."
His comments at January's meeting also included an acknowledgement that there are multiple strong opinions about the current state of education during a pandemic.
"I hope we can also recognize that just because a large group of people feel they are right and preach it on social media that does not mean that they are right."
Shelton addressed the reaction to those comments at Tuesday's meeting.
"At the last board meeting, there were statements made by myself that were interpreted as inflammatory towards our staff. It could not be further from my intent, in fact, the entire premise of that introduction was to thank our staff -- to recognize -- that those strong opinions exist, as well as true fear among our members and community, and also to recognize those differences that exist.
The interpretation of the words are regrettable, but from the beginning of my tenure in Christina, we have been trying to hard to build trust. This is almost a completely new senior administrative team, and it's almost a completely new Board of Education. It is our goal to build trust among our community and staff. To bring up all the old issues would be counterproductive, but we absolutely have to move forward.
It remains our senior district leadership team's desire to continue to practice on the belief that our education professionals need to be a key member of the decision-making process, and that we continue to meet weekly with our CEA leadership."
Shelton finished with his only reference of "sorry" or "apology".
"I am sorry anyone felt my words last month painted them in a way other than professionals that are trying to do their best in a really, really horrible situation. No one asked for this current reality, but it is our current reality, and we're going to have to work together and as a team to do what's right by kids."
Christina staff announced that they are preparing a three-tiered "Extra Time Programming" initiative to try to help the increased amount of students who are failing classes during this year of hybrid and virtual learning.
Chief Academic Officer Dr. Deidra Aikens unveiled the outline of the program that the district hopes to officially launch by the end of the month, which she said focuses on "remediation, support, and enrichment."
Level 1 will have "small group tutoring, enrichment opportunities like LEGOs and robotics, academic clubs, committees, and sports at the middle and high school level."
Level 2 will focus on course recovery for middle and high school students. "Working closely with your current teachers to bring your grade, or to use our designated online platform to earn a passing grade on a course you've already failed earlier this year."
Level 3 will work in conjunction with Christina's Adult Education Program. "This evening program will be teacher-based, and give students scheduling and program options to retake and/or pass any classes failed throughout the school year."
It wasn't announced how the district will determine which students would qualify for which level of support.
50% of Christina's high school students had D or F grades in English and Language Arts during the first marking period, up from around 33% in 2019-20 and 25% in 2018-19.