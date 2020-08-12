Christina School District Superintendent Dan Shelton told the Christina School Board Tuesday night that the district will begin with remote learning, and then announce further plans later this week.
After a series of presentations by Reopening Working Groups, Shelton said the state teachers' union request for schools to start remotely held weight as he determined a schedule for reopening.
"It is our intent to follow that ask of DSEA and open our schools remotely in the Christina School District. Our full plan we intend to publish [on Christina's website] by the end of the week."
Shelton, who took over the Superintendent rule last month after serving in the Capital School District, announced last month that the district would be starting later than planned, going on September 8.
"This decision is not based upon our inability to be prepared, but rather an overabundance of caution to make sure that everyone feels that they are prepared, to make sure that staff are in place, and that they've had the opportunity to work through this work."
With the remote start, Shelton said the extra time before September 8 would be spent making sure teachers are as prepared as possible for the remote system of learning.
"We know that, while students may not be in classrooms, students will absolutely need to be learning to the best of their ability. That's why it is critically important to have that extra professional development time, and we will take advantage of it."
Senior Director of Teaching and Learning Dean Ivory said the goal for the district is for teachers to be ready for the potential of all staff to return to the buildings by September 8.
Before that, a week of training for school/district leaders and nurses will take place from August 17-21, with other staff being trained the following week.
Part of the plan includes making sure each teacher receives a PPE survival kit which includes a washable CSD face covering, face shield, reserve paper masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and gloves.
Shelton said as the district prepares to maneuver through remote and hybrid models, that he has one item at the top of his list.
"Our first, foremost priority, as it always is pre-COVID or post-COVID, is the safety, health, and well-being of our students, as well as our employees and staff."