Voters in the Christina School District approved an operating and capital referendum on Tuesday which means dramatic cuts to the district, including sports, music, and extracurricular activities can be restored.
The approval will bring in nearly $25 million to the district over three years and allow the Christina Board of Education to restore $10 million in cuts made last month in case the referenda didn't pass.
The cuts could be restored as early as Wednesday at their next scheduled meeting. The district's cuts included 67 layoffs and the elimination of sports, music, the Chinese immersion and other vital student extracurricular programs that require extra pay for extra responsibility.
The approved capital referenda will allow for renovations of science labs at Christiana High School, renovations to the auditorium at Newark High School, and HVAC system upgrades at Leasure and Marshall elementary schools, among other projects.
On average, residents' tax bills would rise by about $282 per year.