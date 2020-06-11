The Christina School District scored its biggest statistical victory in a referendum since 2007, but for many of its teachers and staffers affected by last month's Reduction In Force, the uncertainty continues.
Nearly 70% of over 14,000 voters supported the $10 million referendum proposal on Tuesday, which came just weeks after the May 14 decision to give RIF notices to 67 employees, as various programs were slated to be cut including elementary instrumental music, Chinese immersion, after-school clubs, and high school athletics.
After the decisive victory Tuesday, the Christina School Board voted unanimously Wednesday to "direct the administration to begin immediately the recall process of teachers... and to restore all of the academic and extracurricular programs that were terminated, and related funding that was eliminated in the meetings of the Board of Education in May 2020..."
While the restoration process is expected to begin ahead of their next scheduled board meeting on June 23, Board President Dr. Meredith Griffin said it's not just as simple as rewind the clock to May 1.
"We said in the beginning, when we were making these decisions in May, that this wasn't going to be as easy as saying 'never mind all the stuff we did,' because there were processes, and that what we did was going to be impactful once it was done, and even a passed referendum wasn't going to be we just go back to the way it was."
Fellow board member Dr. Claire O'Neill said some of the positions that were vacated, are simply not available at this point.
"Some may get placed in the position they were let go from, some may find that the position has already been filled by internal transfer in the district during the period they were RIF'd."
One example cited by Sr. Director of HR Dr. Josette Tucker was that 14 elementary teachers were RIF'd, but 29 employees who were RIF'd are certified elementary teachers, so as they work down the seniority list, those original 14 might not all have the chance to find themselves back at the same place.
Recently appointed Board member Monica Moriak tried to put a positive spin on potential changes for staff looking to find their place back on the district's roster.
"The RIF, and now the passing, could be even more positive for the students, the schools, the communities, and the teachers. There's a saying that I have heard numerous times by my husband, 'sometimes you need to get fired, to get hired.' You need one door to close before you can see the other ones open. That's not always true, and this is definitely stressful for many, many people, and I don't want to negate that, but sometimes positives come out of that?"
Outside of beginning the process to bring the staffers and programs back, the board voted to spend $100,000 from the $2 million Wilmington Schools Partnership to buy age-appropriate playground equipment for Kirkwood Park.
Kirkwood Park is located behind the Early Education Center at Stubbs, which was previously a K-5 and 4-6 school. It has served as the school's home for recess.