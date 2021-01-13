A 27-year old man, who was hit while riding a bicycle on Christmas Eve, has died of his injuries, Delaware State Police said.
The accident occurred on December 24, 2020 around 7:15 p.m. on westbound Kirkwood Highway at Route 141 in Roselle.
Troopers said the victim was riding the bike on the westbound shoulder of Route 2 at the Route 141 ramp when he was hit from behind by a vehicle.
The driver fled.
The bicyclist was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition and Delaware State Police said he died of his injuries on January 5, 2021.
Police did not release the victim's name.
No suspect vehicle information has been released.