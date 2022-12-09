Ali and Talon are facility dogs at Nemours Children's Health and they went on a shopping trip to Concord Pet this week to buy gifts for their Secret Santa Paws.
Nemours Pet Therapy Coordinator Kelsey Cebula said Ali and Talon were raised to be facility dogs, with a different skill set than therapy dogs.
"Provide support for procedures, act as deep weighted support for an IV or port access, model what it looks like to get an MRI," said Cebula.
And because the dogs work every day at the facility, they are a part of the continuity of care.
"So when they leave the hospital they forget about the pokes, they forget about some of the traumatic things that might have happened, but they're remembering 'oh I got to meet Ali, oh I got to meet Talon,' and that's what they're looking forward to coming back," said Cebula.
The Secret Santa Paws program is a nationwide effort in which a dog and handler purchase a box of gifts for another facility team.
"We'll just say Ali's is a dog on the West Coast," said Cebula. "Our buddy Talon he got assigned a Midwest dog, so we are really excited to be shopping for them, and then we will in turn receive a care package from our Secret Santa Paw dog."
Cebula said while the dogs get the toys, it's a networking opportunity for the handlers.
"My Secret Santa Paw works in oncology or my Secret Santa Paw dog works in rehab, I'm going to reach out to them," said Cebula. "It really broadens your network of potential resources to be able to pull from."