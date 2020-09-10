Wilmington Savings Fund Society (WSFS) has partnered with the United Way of Delaware to provide 100 Chromebook laptop computers to students of families in need.
Some of the laptops were doled out on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Brandywine Park in Wilmington.
Funds for the computers came through the WSFS Community Foundation.
WSFS officials said with many students heading back to class via online learning, schools are working hard to provide one device per home, but in homes with multiple children that's not always practical.
The WSFS Community Foundation also provided computers to a group home in Seaford on Thursday, September 10, 2020.