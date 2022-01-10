A man is in serious condition after the Brookside home he was in caught fire Monday evening.
Firefighters responded to the unit block of Montrose Drive near 5 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 to find smoke coming from the back of the house.
Deputy fire marshals said they were able to determine the fire started in a bedroom when a cigarette ignited a mattress.
That mattress was then dragged to a rear porch, where it ignited other nearby items.
A 58-year-old man who was in the house was taken to Christiana Hospital after suffering smoke inhalation, he was listed in serious condition.
Damage was estimated at $20,000. Smoke alarms were working and activated in the house.