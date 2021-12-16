More financial services jobs are coming to Wilmington.
Citi announced Wednesday that they're planning to hire more than 100 new employees for its global Internal Audit office. Those jobs will be split between Wilmington and Jacksonville, Florida. A time table for the expansion was not released.
In a statement, Citi said it chose Jacksonville and Wilmington to leverage and build upon its existing presence, infrastructure and capabilities, and to attract the professional resources available in both cities.
“This is a very exciting time for Citi Internal Audit, which serves a vital role in ensuring safe and sound operations as we continue to meet the growing needs of our global business,” said Jessica Roos, Chief Auditor of Citi. “We look forward to bringing talented, diverse and solutions-oriented individuals on board to join our team, who will become trusted partners to our businesses across Citi and help deliver on our work to foster a best-in-class risk and controls environment.”