State Rep. Gerald Brady announced his resignation Friday, saying he's been diagnosed with PTSD as a result of his military service.
The Wilmington Democrat had already announced he would not seek re-election in the fall, after calls for his resignation grew after he made racist and sexist comments in an email in June 2021.
In response to an advocate who'd sent the representative a study on lowering sex crime rates by decriminalizing strip clubs and prostitution, Brady replied from his official government email address with:
“Is the dude basically saying, if we provide free (sex acts) for Uncle Pervie there will be few rapes and few (a slur for Chinese women) will be shipped in CONEX containers to the Port of Wilmington??”
Brady had meant to send the message to a private citizen, not the advocate who'd sent him the study.
“There is no excuse I can offer that explains my embarrassing and shameful words that insulted, stereotyped and dehumanized an entire culture while making light of a serious human rights crisis,” Brady said in a statement issued in the immediate fallout of the message's revelation.
An ethics complaint filed against the representative over the incident was ultimately dismissed.
In an issued written statement, Brady said he is taking steps to address his diagnosis, and will step down from the State House on February 4th. He makes no reference to the July incident. His statement, in full, read:
"I am announcing my resignation from the Delaware House of Representatives, effective Friday, February 4, 2022. I do so with deep regret and sadness, but I remain grateful for the nearly 16 years of service I was privileged to render of behalf of my neighbors and my community.
"As you know, I served my country honorably during the Middle Eastern conflicts of the last two decades as a member of the Delaware Army National Guard. As a result of my deployment, I lost the majority of my hearing and have been dealing with the challenges it presents daily. Just like many thousands of my fellow veterans returning home with wartime injuries, I have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD.)
"The grim reality of this condition for those of us who live with it is long periods of silent suffering, which can be punctuated by episodes or conduct that may make little sense to people who do not understand the nature of PTSD. The challenges that returning veterans face can create situational stresses, which have a cumulative effect and take a great toll on an individual. Personal and professional challenges or other traumatic events can exacerbate PTSD.
"Recognizing the severity of this situation, I am taking steps to address these issues directly. I would ask anyone who knows someone who served to look after their loved ones and identify warning signs of PTSD and mental health issues. Early detection and intervention is critical.
"I will not have any further comment at this time. Thank you for your consideration in this matter."
House Speaker Rep. Peter Schwartzkopf issued a statement supporting the embattled representative Friday, stating his "heart breaks" with Brady's departure, and calling PTSD A "serious condition."
"I’ve known Gerald Brady for a long time and have been proud to serve alongside him in the House these past 16 years. Gerald has been a kind and empathetic representative who knows the residents of his district. I have always been impressed by how well he knows their stories, their families and their challenges. It’s that personal touch that has made him a good, responsive elected official for so many years.
"Legislatively, Gerald was a strong advocate for environmental issues and workers’ rights and fair wages. Last year, he led the fight on two landmark bills: passing a $15 minimum wage law and prohibiting single-use plastic bags in stores. These laws will have a profound and positive impact on Delaware for years to come.
"That’s why my heart breaks about this news. Our first and foremost thoughts are that Gerald gets the help he needs. Publicly admitting that he is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder is an important first step in this journey. PTSD is a serious condition that affects far more veterans than we realize, and its impacts are often felt in very different ways. Gerald has served his community, his state and his country honorably for decades, and I hope that Delawareans join me in wishing Gerald all the best in his recovery."
A special election to replace Brady is expected in late February or early March, per Title 15, Chapter 71 of Delaware Code. A writ of election can be issued anytime up to 10 days after Brady's departure, and an election held between 30 and 35 days after the writ is issued.