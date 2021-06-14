A Wilmington City Councilman wants to push state legislators to allow the city to experiment with fine-issuing speed cameras.
Sixteen states, including Maryland and Pennsylvania, allow permanent speed cameras to be put in place to issue fines, similar to red-light cameras that are already permitted in Delaware.
Eighth District Councilman Nathan Field, who represents the northwestern part of the city, introduced a resolution that would have Wilmington City Council urge Legislative Hall to allow Wilmington to begin a pilot speed camera program.
"The number one complaint that I receive as a district rep is connected to dangerous driving, and speeding being a key part of that."
Field referenced a speed camera pilot program on Philadelphia's Roosevelt Boulevard that saw violations dip 93% from August 2020 to February 2021.
In that case, there is a fine of up to $150, based upon how far over the speed limit you drive. Fines are issued if you are exceeding 11 MPH over the posted speed limit.
"At least the Philadelphia version does not entail points on your license. It's a deterrent aimed to change behavior through a fine. If you speed, you get a fine, if you don't speed, you don't get a fine."
Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver said she'd rather spend the money required to create a speed camera program on additional shotspot cameras, focusing more on Wilmington's violence issue.
"There were just some fender benders, and I think one person had an issue with her yard. I don't see anything in the past five years where speeding caused anyone to die."
Councilwoman Shané Darby took a stronger stance, pointing out a study from the Fines & Fees Justice Center, which looks to eliminate all debt-based license restrictions.
"Historically, speed cameras, such as red light cameras, fees and fines target Black and Brown people. They are predatory on communities, and there is an organization that has stated overall they are not effective in reducing speeding, and the same thing for red light cameras."
Field responded to the criticism by saying he'd be happy if no fines were collected.
"The goal of speed cameras is actually not to have fines. Speed cameras work by changing behaviors, and when they work, no one is getting fined."
Field's resolution would only ask for permission to consider the speed cameras, the debate was stifled with a reminder that implementing an actual system would require further debate on council.
It will be discussed, and likely voted upon, during the Thursday, June 17 City Council meeting.