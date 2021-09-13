Wilmington At-Large City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon said she is looking to level the playing field when it comes to businesses the city hires for contracts.
"We want to see an increase in the amount of diversity among businesses that are getting city contracts. We want to be able to showcase that that disparity is no longer there."
City Council approved a $250,000 study to be conducted by Miller³, a national consulting firm, that plans to address and quantify the types of businesses receiving the city's business.
Dixon said one major issue she senses is that some companies, including those outside of the city, have been getting the lion's share of the work.
"What we haven't seen is a new variety of businesses that are able to apply. A lot of times it's because the access to capital isn't there, but there's also a capacity issue in regards to their ability to bid on the different contracts we have available."
Dixon said hiring a more diverse range of businesses would lead to a more diverse range of employees being hired.
"I think it will trickle down, but our first priority is that we must get women-owned and minority business to actually bid on projects for the city."
Dixon said she hopes action moves forward after the study's results are released in the middle of 2022.
"We are hoping that the data allows us to make equitable laws that we put into place that we make sure we are equally identifying what this look like. We want to see an increase in the diversity in the businesses that are getting city contracts."
The study is expected to look at the last 3-5 years of goods and services awarded, and whether there was a minority or woman-owned business that was available to provide the good or service.
There are also preliminary plans for focus groups, public meetings, online surveys, and personal interviews to help Miller³ complete their study.