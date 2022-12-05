Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy is a finalist for the position of Police Commissioner in St. Louis, Missouri.
According to the Chief and Mayor Mike Purzycki, Tracy will be interviewed with the other candidates Tuesday during a public meeting in St. Louis.
Tracy was hired as Wilmington Police Chief in April 2017. Purzycki said under Tracy's leadership, Wilmington's homicide rate is at its lowest in a decade, and other categories of crime have also come down significantly.
One other finalist currently serves as interim chief of the St. Louis Police Department. The others are the police chiefs in Norfolk, Virginia and Columbia, South Carolina.
The Purzycki Administration released this statement from Tracy Monday evening to the people of Wilmington:
“I am beyond grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as the first outside Chief of the Wilmington Police Department. In the nearly six years I have held this post, I have had the fortune to work alongside our many committed residents, community leaders, faith leaders, members of the business community, and elected and appointed officials and staff to help make Wilmington a safer place. I especially want to thank Mayor Purzycki for welcoming me into this position, supporting me every step of the way, and for taking an incredibly important personal interest in the new approaches to policing that we introduced in Wilmington. I have also had the privilege to lead a department with some of the finest police officers I have encountered in my more than three decades in law enforcement. It is because of their dedication, sacrifice and passion that we have brought about historic reductions in crime in Wilmington.
Over the past five years, we have brought proven, evidence-based crime strategies to Delaware's largest city. We have implemented a Body-Worn Camera program for each of our officers; published our policy and procedures manual; and implemented community engagement initiatives along with our social service, public health and nonprofit partners to help meet needs that transcend traditional law enforcement services. We have successfully weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, while also balancing the logistics of supporting Democratic National Convention programming and the extended presence of the President-Elect following the 2020 election. These accomplishments – and many more – have only been possible because of the commitment of our police officers, and I am confident in the capacity of this department to continue to bring about positive change in Wilmington.
It is my hope to have the opportunity to bring these same strategies and successes to St. Louis, should I be appointed the next Police Commissioner.
I am humbled to have had this opportunity to serve the City of Wilmington, and I appreciate all those who are committed to continuing to make this city a great place to live, work and play.”
Mayor Purzycki released this statement:
“Chief Tracy informed me recently that he was in discussions with St. Louis officials about becoming Police Commissioner, which is essentially the equivalent to our Police Chief position.Chief Tracy is very highly regarded throughout the nation for his law enforcement knowledge and experience as well as his successful policing techniques. Through his efforts and those of the men and women of our City’s police department, Wilmington’s homicide rate is at its lowest in a decade and other categories of crime have also shown significant decreases. Wilmington was very fortunate to be able to hire Bob Tracy as Police Chief in April of 2017. He has served our City well. Tonight, the Chief will continue a process that will afford him the opportunity to assist another police department and another city. I am of course wishing him well, but I do so with very mixed feelings and emotions. Chief Tracy is an outstanding Chief of Police and Wilmington has benefitted greatly in many ways from his leadership. That said, I know that he will make the right decision for himself and his family and that’s exactly what I want him to do.”