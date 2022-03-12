A shooting in Wilmington early Saturday morning has left a man hospitalized.
They found the 40-year-old victim in the 200 block of West 7th Street around 1:35 a.m., city police said.
He was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital.
No other information is available at this point, and police are asking anyone who may know something about the incident to call Detective Michael Wilkerson at (302) 576.3638.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.