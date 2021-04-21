The ACLU of Delaware is calling for immediate action from Delaware lawmakers to amend the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights (LEOBR) before the end of the Legislative session.
In a virtual news conference Tuesday, ACLU of Delaware executive director Mike Brickner called the verdict in the Derek Chauvin case "one step towards accountability." But he and civil rights and social justice advocates are calling for police accountability in Delaware now. Brickner called the campaign an "all hands on deck" moment during a "grave emergency" to amend LEOBR over the next two-and-a-half months.
"We have to have fundamental structural change in the way we do policing here in Delaware and across the country, and it's past time for reform," he said.
Last summer, members of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus stood on the steps of Legislative Hall and unveiled their Justice for All Agenda, which included calls for amendments to LEOBR, which shields police officers from public scrutiny in misconduct and use of force cases.
Proposed changes to LEOBR that lawmakers are reportedly drafting include changes to how officers are disciplined and how public that process should be. Last June, lawmakers were also seeking to allow criminal defendants or their legal counsel to access internal affairs investigation records of law enforcement officers accused of wrongdoing. Currently, police misconduct records are shielded from the public. Efforts to reform LEOBR are backed by Attorney General Kathy Jennings.
These advocates aren't the first to say reform efforts are moving too slowly. The Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force (LEATF) subcommittee member Mariann Kenville-Moore sent a letter to members of other subcommittees expressing a lack of confidence in the process earlier this month.
"I know that I might be preaching here and I apologize, but I'm just begging, all of us to commit to getting this done as soon as we can," she said. "I realize it's not going to be perfect for everyone, but it just feels like we're moving at a snail's pace, when we really need to be moving with extreme urgency."
Brickner echoed those concerns.
"For nearly a year they've been studying these issues in Delaware, hearing from community experts, hearing from policing experts, about what is needed here in this state, but we can't wait for reform any longer. Time is running out for there to be change in the legislative session in 2021, and we need changes now," said Brickner.
Law enforcement officers are involved on various subcommittees of the Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force.
University of Delaware Police Chief Patrick Ogden, Delaware State University Police Chief Harry Downes, and Delaware State Police Captain Joshua Bushweller all voted "no "on a proposed recommendation to suggest the Delaware Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force should make changes to LEOBR
The other 12 members of the Community Policing and Engagement Subcommittee voted "yes."
"I don't think that there are many other professions out there that when there is an internal process in place for discipline that it is broadcast widely," Ogden said last month before the vote.
New Castle County Police Lt. Jamie Leonard, who's president of the Delaware State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, said law enforcement has been supportive of reasonable police reform, not radical police reform.
"The FOP recognizes times have changed, and we recognize this bill was drafted back in the 90s and time has evolved. But what hasn't really evolved, and what hasn't really changed globally is the need to protect due process, and that is ultimately the core of what we're trying to do in the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights...it's not to say 'protect the ones that don't deserve protecting, hide the ones that don't deserve to be police' it's just put a system in place--very similar to the justice system--when you go to arrest someone or you go to charge them with something there's a process in place for it, and ultimately, you will find that the bad police officers end up getting terminated."
"Specifically to the LEOBR in Delaware, there's some parts in there that could be tweaked, but the foundation of it is what we are fighting to preserve," Leonard said.
Leonard called Delaware a small state with continuity of policing up and down the state.
"All we're attempting to do is not have this radical reform based on things that are occurring outside of our geographic area where they don't have the same type of continuity between neighboring towns let alone from one end of the state to the next," he said.
Calls for action 'now'
Haneef Salaam, Smart Justice manager for the ACLU of Delaware, said surrounding states have taken steps to improve accountability in policing. He pointed to New Jersey that passed a use of force law, and Maryland, where the legislature overrode the governor's veto to make police policies more transparent.
"These are states right around us, and Delaware has yet to move. So while Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict in the George Floyd case was an important step in the police accountability, I can't call that justice....we won't see justice until all police are held accountable for their misconducts and the data of policing is transparent when it comes to police disciplinary records, when it comes to stops...and what is the race age and reason for the stop and outcomes. We should have access to all those statistics, but LEOBR prevents that," said Salaam.
Community organizer Coby Owens said LEOBR has also thwarted efforts by Wilmington City Council to establish a civilian review board.
"Those civilian review boards that are being set up they have no teeth, they have no power. In order to do that we must amend LEOBR in a way that removes the barriers that requires the investigation to be internal. It has to remove the provision and put in a provision that says that citizens, the people, can actually conduct these hearings," said Owens.
Salaam echoed Owens' calls, noting Delaware's Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights is among the strictest of its kind in the nation.
"Delaware has the worst LEOBR laws in the nation. Not only is police disciplinary records not accessible to the public, but they're not accessible to anyone forever--there's no limit...and when there are alleged acts of misconduct, we have police investigating police, and being connected to the community, we think that's a big problem," he said, "There's no other government entity that's afforded this luxury. That's why we need LEOBR amended in a way that will allow effective civilian review boards....proper oversight, investigation, and subpoena authority to civilian review boards."
He called for large-scale action now.
"This is not the time for baby steps...we don't want to see a bill with a name on it that only gives us a little bit of bones with no meat. We want to see effective bills that allow us to have police accountability and have police accountability now."
While lawmakers appear to want to move in unison with the Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force, which is slated to issue its recommendations on April 29, 2021, Salaam said they're just making this complicated.
"That's all bureaucracy to me," he said. "I'm hearing the same thing that I was hearing at the press conference in June, so my question is when?" asked Salaam. "I'm asking our legislators to step up."