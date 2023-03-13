A single engine plane violated temporary flight rules around the Greenville home of President Biden on Sunday, March 12, 2023, and was escorted out of the area by an F-16 fighter jet.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) says the incursion occurred around 5:20 p.m.
The fighter jet put out flares to get the attention of the pilot, which NORAD said is standard operating procedure.
The civilian plane landed safely without incident.
A United States Coast Guard (USCG) helicopter was in the air as well.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issues temporary flight rules over northern New Castle County and southern Chester and Delaware counties whenever President Biden is at his home in Greenville.