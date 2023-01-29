FILE - The building that housed office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the Penn Biden Center, is seen at the corner of Constitution and Louisiana Avenue NW, in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. The discovery of classified documents at an office Biden used during his brief time outside government has thrust his namesake think tank into an unwelcome spotlight. The Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement was a landing spot for the president after he left the vice presidency in 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)