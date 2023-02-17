Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of light rain this morning. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.