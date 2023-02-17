Students, who were not authorized to be in a classroom jumped a girl and attacked her as well as a friend of the victim, who tried to intervene.
It happened February 8, 2023, at Stanton Middle School.
Lori Kaczmarczyk shared video of the incident that's already been posted on social media. She said her daughter has special needs and suffered what's described as a minor concussion and a neck injury. Her hair was also pulled out and her phone was stolen.
"For a situation like this to occur in a classroom with kids coming into a classroom unauthorized during a busy class time, how does that happen?" Kaczmarczyk said. "There's a failure all around."
One girl reportedly has been charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. Kaczmarczyk said the school is working to revise her daughter's Individualized Education Program. She also said she reported previous threats to the school but there was no apparent response. Also, her daughter had just recently begun to attend classes at Stanton Middle School.
The Red Clay School District has not responded to WDEL's request for comment.
A friend of Kaczmarczyk's daughter was also assaulted when she intervened.
"It's not funny. Somebody can really get hurt. I realize people are going to get into fights, they're going to get into arguments. But, we have to protect them better than this."