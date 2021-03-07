Investigators are working to determine what started a fire at a Claymont apartment building that left more than 40 residents in need of emergency shelter Sunday morning.
The two-alarm fire broke out around 4 a.m. in the 1000 block of Stevens Place at the Valley Run Apartments near the Pennsylvania state line, the Delaware State Fire Marshal's office said.
Claymont Fire Company crews found flames shooting from the affected building when they arrived on-scene. By the time the fire was out, all 12 units in the building were damaged to the point of being unlivable.
Lori Summerhill, who lives in the complex but whose home was spared, said people were running around and trying to help each other as flames consumed their homes.
“The heat was so intense I could feel it parked probably two acres away. It was intense,” Summerhill said.
Investigators are evaluating damage to adjoining buildings as well.
No one was hurt, and the Red Cross has been asked to provide emergency shelter for the displaced residents.
The state Fire Marshal's office said damage could total more than $1 million.