Two teens are being held at the New Castle County Detention Center following an attempted carjacking in Claymont Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022.
Delaware State Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Wawa on Harvey Road at Philadelphia Pike.
Troopers say the teens, aged 14 and 16, initially approached an 18-year old and asked for a ride. The victim refused and entered the store.
When the victim left the store, the teens approached him again, demanded his car keys and implied they had a weapon.
The victim gave up the keys and ran into the Wawa to tell security. A guard then confronted the teens in the parking lot, and they took off on foot.
The pair were tracked down by troopers and New Castle County Police on Maple Lane.
The boys are both charged with robbery.
The 16-year-old is being held on a $42,000 secured bond, while the 14-year-old is being held on a $22,000 secured bond.