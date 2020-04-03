Delaware State Police say they ran a no-citation checkpoint at a Claymont shopping center on Friday looking for out-of-state drivers violating Delaware's state of emergency order.
Under Delaware's state of emergency, out-of-state drivers are only permitted in Delaware for specific reasons, such as receiving medical care or going to work at a business deemed essential under Delaware's emergency order.
That list does not include shopping, and the checkpoint was set up at Northtown Plaza, which houses Total Wine, Home Depot, Wawa, and other stores.
According to state police, during a 2 1/2 hour effort they asked approximately 500 drivers why they were at the shopping center, and alerting the out-of-state drivers that they must either return to their state or immediately self-quarantine for 14 days before doing anything else.
No citations or arrests were made during the checkpoint.
State Police say they will hold directed patrols throughout the state, saying their goal is to achieve voluntarily compliance.
Under the emergency order, Delaware police officers are permitted to stop any vehicle simply because it is displaying an out-of-state tag with the exception of those driving on I-95, I-295, or I-495, because driving through Delaware to another state is permitted.
According to the Delaware Attorney General's office, violating the Stay at Home order can lead to a maximum $500 fine and 6-month imprisonment for each violation.