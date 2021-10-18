Claymont residents might soon be able to take a stroll along the Delaware River, should a proposed plan for a new park at the old Claymont Steel industrial site pass public and commercial muster.
"It'd be the first time that Claymont residents have access to the river since since before I-495 was built," said Brett Saddler, Executive Director of the Claymont Renaissance Development Corporation. "It is an opportunity to create something really special up in North Claymont."
The plans, released publicly just before the weekend, show the full concept for how the Claymont Renaissance Development Corporation would like to develop the land, all of which comes from a donation by the developers of the old site.
"The developers of the Claymont Steel project are willing to donate 125 of the riverfront acres. So, all the land would be donated to either the state or the county," Saddler said. "I believe that the owners of Claymont Steel are even willing to assist with the infrastructure there. If you notice on the plan, there is what was the old barging berth for Claymont Steel, which is an ideal place for the Claymont Marina, a small marina with a boat launch there, which we're very, very excited about that that possibility, too."
To accomplish all those goals without upsetting the current ecosystem, Saddler said they've enlisted the help of the University of Delaware's Coastal Resilience Design Studio (CRDS), who will help ensure the introduction of the green space will be suitable for the area in which it is placed.
"It's an exciting project. We're offering the possibility of reconnecting Claymont to the Delaware River," he said. "[CRDS's] designs take into account the ecology of the area. They look at sea level rise, they look at issues with invasive plants--they look at it from a different perspective than just a development perspective. And that's exactly what we're looking for, because with climate change, we want this part to be adaptable and a positive force. In the plan, there's some restoration of marsh land, tidal areas. It would really be a shot in the arm for the wildlife in the area, too."
It's just another step in Claymont's revitalization, Saddler said. From the train station to the Tri State Mall, Saddler said everywhere one looks, there's something being improved upon, and the 2,500-plus blue and white collar jobs associated with the projects are equally exciting.
Next up, he noted public input would be sought on what's been presented at a Claymont Community Center hearing in November, so they can better fulfill the needs and desires of the community, both private residents and commercial interests, as well as any visiting outsiders who would like to join.
"I'm very happy about how things are turning out," Saddler said. "It's just a concept plan, but it's a very good starting point. When we talk about timeline that's a little bit tricky. I would like to see this funded, worked on, and completed hopefully within the next, say, six to eight years, if not sooner. But one must be realistic."
