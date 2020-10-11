A Claymont man is facing felony charges for allegedly displaying a gun when 2 women told him they wouldn't let him drive his car because he was drunk.
30-year-old Nicholas Turcol showed the women a gun in his waistband early Saturday morning in a house on Harvey Straughn Road in Townsend when the women told Turcol he wasn't in shape to get behind the wheel, Delaware State Police said.
When troopers arrived, Turcol took the loaded gun from his waistband and put his hands up.
Turcol's out on bail on charges of aggravated menacing, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm while under the influence.