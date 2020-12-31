Brian Humphries

Brian Humphries

 Delaware State Police

Delaware State Police arrested a Claymont man Wednesday and charged him with drug and weapons offenses.

Troopers said they were contacted by police in Chesilhurst, New Jersey, on December 30, 2020, concerning 39-year old Brian Humphries who was wanted in the Garden State for felony assault.

While police were conducting a surveillance operation at his house on Pyramid Avenue, officers learned that Humphries had been involved in a pursuit with a police agency in New Jersey, but got away.

Once he arrived at the residence police arrested Humphries, and allegedly found him in possession of a 25-caliber handgun with 100 rounds of ammunition, and a 12-inch fixed blade knife.

After executing a search warrant of the home, police say they found the following:

  • 1,400 Alprazolam (Xanax) tablets
  • 315 Ecstasy (MDMA) tablets
  • Approximately 380 grams of marijuana
  • Over $7,500.00 of suspected drug proceeds

Humphries faces the following charges:

  • Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, a Firearm (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) 2-counts
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) 2- counts
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

He's being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $122,000 cash bond.

