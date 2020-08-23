A Claymont man was hospitalized after he was shot outside a Newark-area hotel, and police are looking for suspects.
Troopers were dispatched to Sonesta Suites on Chapman Road early Saturday morning and learned the victim had been shot in the back and left arm, and was being driven to the hospital in a private car, Delaware State Police said.
Troopers flagged down the car and performed first aid until paramedics arrived.
The victim had gone to the hotel for a party, and while he was in the parking lot, several shots were fired, and he was hit twice.
Police say a total of 18 shots were fired from guns of various calibers, and troopers recovered a .38 special revolver at the scene, but there's no information yet about who fired the shots.
Anyone who knows anything about the incident can call Detective Timmons at Troop 2 by calling 302.365.8434 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.