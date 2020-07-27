A portion of Philadelphia Pike in Claymont is schedule to be shut down for a pair of projects starting on Monday, August 3, 2020.
The road will be closed in both directions between Alcott Avenue and Naamans Road for a month.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) spokesman C. R. McLeod said one portion of the work will be the removal of the railroad bridge that once connected both sides of the Claymont steel mill property.
"It is really a bridge to nowhere at this point," said McLeod. "With no real purpose it's safer and for the betterment of the community to get that bridge out of there as the Claymont redevelopment project begins to take shape."
The second project is sewer installation.
"DelDOT also has a vested interest in that with the new train station taking shape," said McLeod.
That portion of the Philadelphia Pike is often times used by motorists looking to avoid delays on northbound I-495 resulting from road work on I-95 in Delaware County.
McLeod admits it's not optimal having the road closed for a month but it's necessary to get both projects completed.
"It's a concern," said McLeod. "With PennDOT undertaking that massive, but badly needed project, on 95 into Pennsylvania the potential exists for backups."