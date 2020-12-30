Delaware State Police have charged a Wilmington man with aggravated menacing and other offenses after he allegedly threatened a phone store employee with a hammer.
Troopers said 23-year old Moises Guzman-Rijos entered the Metro PCS store on Philadelphia Pike in Claymont on Tuesday afternoon, December 29, 2020, and according to police, demanded a new cell phone.
When store workers said they couldn't assist him, he became irate, pulled out a hammer, and allegedly began to smash cell phones that were on display, troopers said.
Troopers said Guzman-Rijos also charged at one of the workers brandishing a hammer.
After fleeing that scene, Guzman-Rijos showed up at the Metro PCS store on Naamans Road and allegedly threatened employees there.
He was later found walking on Naamans Road and arrested without incident, but police say back at Troop 1, Penny Hill, Guzman-Rijos allegedly began to resist arrest and threaten officers.
Guzman-Rijos was charged with the following:
- Aggravated menacing (felony)
- Offensive touching
- Offensive touching of a Law Enforcement Officer – two counts
- Terroristic threatening - four counts
- Resisting arrest
- Criminal mischief
- Disorderly conduct
He was released on $10,000 unsecured bond.