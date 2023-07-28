State and city officials, including Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, joined with community leaders on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, to cut a ribbon for the grand reopening of the Claymont Street Apartments.
The building at East 16th and Claymont streets sustained significant damage in flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 1, 2021.
The Brandywine Creek flooded in Chester County and drained down into Wilmington, dumping feet of water on the Eastside and Riverside sections of Wilmington.
The 29 affordable units have been fully renovated and reoccupied.