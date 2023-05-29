A water main break affecting some 2,000 Veolia Water customers in Claymont has been repaired, but the company is still advising customers to boil water till further notice.
The break happened on Darley Road Sunday afternoon, and until about the middle of this week, customers should bring any water they plan to use for drinking, bathing or other purposes to a rolling boil for a minute before using it to kill any disease-causing organisms that might be present, said Veolia's Michael Bard.
"The purpose of the 72-hour period is the....basically a normal period that will allow us the time to collect samples and perform water-quality testing, and submit those samples to a state-certified lab for review," said Bard.
The advisory applies to Ashbourne Hills, Greentree, Harvey Run, Peachtree, Radnor Green, Northtowne Plaza and the surrounding area, and remains in effect till further notice.
Bard added Veolia will provide updates online.
"Our social media channels at Veolia Water Delaware, (customers) can also visit our website at mywater.veolia.us, and there'll be ongoing updates, and we'll continue to stay in touch with our customers until we're able to safely lift this advisory, hopefully (at) midweek this week," said Bard.