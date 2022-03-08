John Pridemore, Chief of the Clayton Fire Company and Clayton Town Manager, has died at Christiana Hospital, one day after an accident at the fire station.
Clayton Fire Company announced the line of duty death Tuesday evening, March 8, 2022.
Pridemore, who joined Clayton Fire Company in 1991, worked his way up the ranks becoming a fire lieutenant in 2013 and 2014, fire captain in 2015 and 2017, and 1st Assistant Chief in 2016 and 2018.
In 2019 and 2020 he served as Deputy Chief, and was elected Chief in 2021.
In addition to fire line duties, Pridemore served in administrative roles including vice president of the fire company in 2008 and 2012, and president from 2009-2011. He also served as company secretary in 2007.
Pridemore was using a scissor lift on Monday evening to clean windows above one of the fire apparatus bays when the bay door was opened, knocking the scissor lift over.
Fire company officials said Pridemore fell about 25 feet, hitting his head on the bumper of a piece of fire apparatus.
In addition to his service with the fire company, Pridemore was president of the Kent County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association in 2013 and served his country in the Delaware National Guard as a military police officer.
Details on services have yet to be announced, but Clayton Fire Company will be out of service pending completion of the Chief's funeral.
Fire companies in Delaware and Maryland have reached out to Clayton Fire Company to cover the station during this time.
The Clayton Police Department is investigating the accident.