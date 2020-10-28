The Clayton Fire Company has received a 2020 Paul Sarbanes National Firefighter Safety Award.
Presentation of the honor, which is normally given at a major dinner in Washington D.C., was held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Clayton Fire Company with Governor John Carney in attendance.
William Webb, Executive Director of the Congressional Fire Services Institute, said cancer is one of the greatest threats to the health and safety of firefighters.
"We're discovering more and more about the disease and how firefighters are at greater risk of exposure due to the nature of their work," said Webb.
"While scientists and researchers are conducting numerous studies to learn more about risk factors and treatment, fire departments are doing their part in their area of prevention.
"This is why we are honoring Clayton Fire Company for making cancer prevention and awareness a major priority for its members."
Clayton Fire Chief Alex Carrow said the company purchased a pair of particulate hoods for each firefighter.
"The inside is made of a material that actually keeps particulates out from getting inside the body," said Carrow.
The company also purchased a special washer and dryer to clean bunker pants, coats, hoods and gloves.
"The cost of all that was about 22-thousand dollars."
Clayton is also working with health organizations to set up baseline testing for its members.
Fire Company President Kevin Wilson said it's all to keep staff safe, and their members have bought in to the program.
"We've always looked at our members as our most valuable asset."
Ronald Siarnicki, Executive Director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, said it was an easy decision to recognize Clayton Fire Company's efforts.
"I know what it's like today to be a volunteer organization and try to keep up with the best practices that are out there, and that's really the significance of this award," said Siarnicki.
"This department has gone above and beyond to secure the survivability of their members."
The award is named in honor of former Maryland Senator Paul Sarbanes, and recognizes fire departments and organizations for leadership in advancing firefighter health and safety.
Clayton Fire Company was honored in the volunteer category, Sioux Falls (SD) Fire Rescue for career department, and Prince George’s County (MD) Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department was the combination department award winner.