DNREC is looking for volunteers to help make Delaware a little more beautiful.
"There's just a whole lot of trash out there and we need to gather it up and put it where it belongs, because it does not belong in our waterways in on our beaches," Joanna Wilson tells WDEL News.
Wilson is the coordinator for Delaware Coastal Cleanup.
This year's event is Saturday, Sept. 17th - when volunteers will be picking up trash at 41 different sites from New Castle to Fenwick Island.
Last year, nearly 600 volunteers filled about 400 bags, cleaning up 5,500 pounds of trash from waterways, wetlands and other natural areas. The top five trash items collected were: 7,671 cigarette butts; 2,921 plastic and glass beverage bottles and cans; 1,785 food containers; 846 plastic bags; and 381 balloons.
"All sorts of things. There's odd stuff like wedding dresses and class rings and that sort of thing. But a lot of what we see is food-related trash like plastic bottles and cans," Wilson said. "Some of the things that we're hoping to reduce are balloons, cigarette butts. Cigarette butts are always a big find, although there has been some improvement in that area.
“In 2019, we launched the Keep DE Litter Free initiative with the goal of building stronger communities and working together to keep our state beautiful by keeping our coastlines and outdoor spaces clear of litter,” Governor John Carney said. “I thank our other state and local partners who plan and support the Delaware Coastal Cleanup, and I encourage all Delawareans to participate on cleanup day – and all year round.”
“DNREC encourages all Delawareans and visitors to make time to help keep our beaches, waterways and wetlands clean and free of trash throughout the year,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “The Coastal Cleanup is a great reminder that volunteers of all ages can make a difference, whether they sign up for the Sept. 17 statewide cleanup event or choose their own time, date and place to pick up trash.”
To volunteer, go to de.gov/coastalcleanup. Volunteers should sign up by Aug. 31.
But even if you're not available on Sept. 17th, Wilson says there is still a way for you to help.
"We encourage people to go out in the whole month of September, pick a spot - a favorite park, their neighborhood, where ever they'd like to go, pick a time and a date and place and clean up some trash, in many cases close to home," Wilson said.