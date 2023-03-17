Contractors descended upon the Fountainview Apartments in Newark on Thursday after a broken sprinkler pipe sent water cascading through the 4-story, 64-unit building on Wednesday evening, March 14, 2023.
As a result of the flooding power was cut to the building and 120 residents were displaced. Some are being told it may be weeks before they are able to return.
Residents who weren't initially able to find shelter with friends or family were directed to the Aetna Fire Company Hall on Ogletown Road where they met with Red Cross representatives.
Newark City officials said power and domestic water service were restored to about half the units on Thursday, but no one would be allowed back in until fire safety systems are back online. Individual units would also be inspected and assessed to make sure they were habitable.
Restoration contractors brought in commercial dehumidifiers to help dry out the building.