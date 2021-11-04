Climate change is a threat to all people, and officials in Delaware--the country's lowest-lying state in the nation--released their plan to take action and mitigate the impacts Thursday.
"Climate change is a threat. It threatens our $3.5 billion tourism industry and the 44,000 jobs that go with it. It threatens our $8 billion agricultural industry, and the several thousand family farmers that make it go," said Gov. John Carney on November 4, 2021, from New Castle's Battery Park. "Rising sea levels put us at risk communities across our state. More than 17,000 Delaware homes, nearly 500 miles of roadway, and thousands of acres of wildlife habitat are at risk of flooding."
The governor pointed to the historic flooding seen in Wilmington as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the state--flooding in places where there had never been flooding prior, he said--and how the last year had been the hottest on record in the state. Delaware's plan, Carney said, is a two-pronged approach.
"Heavy rainfall and severe storms are becoming more frequent. These changes, and the resulting impacts will get worse if we don't act, and act now," Carney said. "Delaware's Climate Action Plan identifies practical and common sense strategies we can take to improve our state's resilience to climate change impacts and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We need to do both. We have to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and we have to make our communities and our infrastructure more resilient."
To achieve those goals, Carney said there are key areas which need to be addressed. Those areas include:
To reduce greenhouse gas emissions:
- clean and renewable energy
- energy efficiency
- transportation
- reducing high global warming potential greenhouse gases
- natural and working lands
To maximize resilience:
- updating or creating state regulations
- supporting communities and stakeholders
- creating management plans
- updating facility design and operation
- promoting research and monitoring
- engaging in outreach and education
- providing agency support
To showcase Delaware's commitment to addressing these issues, Carney joined the U.S. Climate Alliance, adopting a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 26% to 28% from 2005 levels by 2025.
"Delaware's Climate Action Plan is a culmination of an over two-year long effort that included input from experts, state agencies, stakeholders, community groups, and residents throughout the state," said DNREC Sec. Shawn Garvin. "The plan builds on decades of foundational efforts and current best-available science to show the impacts of climate change on Delaware, and the threats we face if we fail to act."
An integral part of developing this plan included garnering input from all corners of the state, Garvin said, and it was important to make sure the plan developed included the voices of those who are likely to be impacted--which is everyone.
"The greatest threats from climate change differ depending on where you are," Garvin said. "Coastal towns are experiencing sea level rise. Our farming community is threatened by saltwater intrusion, changing growing seasons, and losses due to extreme weather events. Urban areas may be seeing their infrastructure overwhelmed more often by flooding, or businesses and residents facing higher utility bills due to higher temperatures. And health impacts from excessive heat, vector-borne diseases, and food shortages, just to name a few. The impacts may differ, but we all face them and we must all work together to address them."
Making sure those voices were included led to DNREC forming a partnership with Delaware State University, which will take the lead on research and identifying ways to improve outreach to all communities across Delaware.
"When I think about this day, how important it is, I think about communities of color in particular, and how much they are affected by these kinds of things, but are often not at the table. It's very important for Delaware State to be a conduit to make sure that those folks are at the table at the earliest stages, including while they're in school," said DSU President Tony Allen.
Because climate change brings with it a plethora of dangers associated with it, which can impact every aspect of life, and without addressing those issues, Delawareans will pay the price.
"We have over 20,000 children with asthma in the state, and 75,000 adults. Carbon emissions are huge. Only 1% of our community has electric vehicles." Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long said. "Whether it's the sea, our air, our water, whether it's our solar plants or energy, it all comes together...Today, I am delighted to be here, a part of the planning process, to really protect Delawareans and recognize the real impacts--whether it's asthma, cancer, you name it--the real impacts, in the long haul, that this is going to save on our community."