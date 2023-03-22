A single engine plane hit a power line as it came in for a landing at New Garden Airport in Toughkenamon, Pennsylvania, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
The impact tore off half of one of the propeller blades and shredded the nose cone, but the pilot was able to land safely in a field prior to the airport runway.
The power line came down across Newark Road and sparked a small field fire which was extinguished by Avondale Fire Company.
The pilot was not hurt. The roadway was closed for more than an hour while PECO crews de-energized the power line.
The plane appeared to be a Russian military training aircraft, possibly a Yak-52.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.