New Garden aircraft incident
A single engine plane hit a power line as it came in for a landing at New Garden Airport in Toughkenamon, Pennsylvania, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The impact tore off half of one of the propeller blades and shredded the nose cone, but the pilot was able to land safely in a field prior to the airport runway.

The power line came down across Newark Road and sparked a small field fire which was extinguished by Avondale Fire Company.

The pilot was not hurt. The roadway was closed for more than an hour while PECO crews de-energized the power line.

The plane appeared to be a Russian military training aircraft, possibly a Yak-52.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

