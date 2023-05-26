Less than 24 hours before the unofficial start to Summer in Delaware, meteorologists are struggling to pinpoint what type of weather Memorial Day Weekend will bring to the First State.
Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network said his attention is focused on a coastal low pressure that was spinning about 500 miles south of Delaware late Thursday night.
"It's a little bit unusual to see a coastal storm this time of year, and thankfully we're not going to get the full brunt of it. The Carolinas and south are really going to get hammered. While we won't get the brunt of it, it certainly will be a test."
Countering that storm is a high pressure that is roughly centered in the Ohio Valley, that computer models are disagreeing whether can fight off the northern advance of that low, bringing clouds and/or rain to Delaware.
"It's really all a matter of the high pressure north of us. If that high can stay in place just a little longer, it keeps the rain pushed to the south and mostly dry through the weekend. If it weakens and pushes off the coast quicker than we expect, that will allow the rain to come up north quicker. The next 24 hours will be watching how that high pressure moves, because that is the only thing keeping that storm from coming up the coast."
Powell said ultimately this is a "close call", and that 50 miles could be the difference between rain, stubborn clouds, or potentially bright summerlike sunshine.
"It certainly has not been the easiest forecast to come up with. It's not a weekend I would cancel any plans, but I would definitely keep an umbrella on stand by. We need to keep an eye on that low (pressure) to the south."
Powell's best guess on Thursday night was that at least part of Delaware has a good chance to get wet, even though it might not be a washout.
"Delaware is going to be right on the northern fringe of that system. Right now, our best shot of showers will probably be Dover and south, and that would primarily be Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon."
The counterclockwise spin of the low will have one effect for certain: an easterly wind at the coast, which could blow the air over top of 60 degree ocean water onto the coastal plain.
"You get a cool breeze off the ocean and a lot of clouds, you're not exactly talking picture-perfect beach weather, especially for Sunday and Monday."
It could be a test for the recently completed beach replenishment project in Rehoboth, and the work being done in Dewey and Fenwick Island.
"It's a good thing they are doing that beach replenishment because even if there is some mild beach erosion, I don't think it will be too severe, so I don't believe there will be many long-term effects going into the summer season."
The National Weather Service currently has Wilmington in the mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday, with a jump to 82 degrees on Memorial Day.
Bethany Beach is a different story, with 65 degree weather on both Saturday and Sunday, and only the upper 60s on Monday, with showers throughout the time period.
Average highs in both Wilmington and Georgetown fall around 76 in late May.
Powell said everyone with weekend interests should continue to track the progress of the system on Friday, with the hope that even if there is some rain, it could clear by Memorial Day evening's BBQs.