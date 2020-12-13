National Weather Service forecasters continue to hedge on a potential snowstorm for northern Delaware on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
Wilmington has not seen at least four inches of snow on a single day since March 21, 2018, when 6.7 inches fell at the New Castle Airport, the city's official measuring location.
Sunday's unusually warm weather, with temperatures 15 degrees above normal into the 60s in some areas, will be replaced with below normal temperatures after a cold front passes on Monday.
That could bring up to an inch of rain, according to the NWS, but more importantly, that cold air funneling in will set the stage for a tricky forecast on Wednesday.
A low pressure left behind by Monday's front is expected to work up the Atlantic seaboard, passing by Delaware on Wednesday. The combination of cold air and the low will likely bring a period of snow, but the question remains if the storm is close enough to the shoreline to bring warmer air in and flip the snow over to rain.
The best chance of that happening is at the beaches, where up to two inches of rain could fall, according to forecasts.
The battleground of a snow/rain line could fall somewhere near the I-95 corridor, which could lead to major differences in snow totals in a brief aware.
Due to this factor, the NWS Weather Prediction Center has placed Northern New Castle County in the 10-30% range for Winter Storm Watch criteria to be reached.
NWS explanation is "a Winter Storm Watch is issued when conditions exist for the possible occurrence of dangerous winter weather such as a blizzard, heavy snow, significant freezing rain or heavy sleet."
A Winter Storm Warning would be issued if a county in Delaware were expected to receive 5 inches of snow in 12 hours, or 7 inches over 24 hours, otherwise a Winter Weather Advisory would go up if the forecast is for at least two inches.
Wilmington is coming off of its second most snow-starved season on record, with just 0.9 inches of snow officially falling in 2019-20.