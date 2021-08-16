A woman was found shot in the foot and a man later arrived at the hospital on his own with a gunshot wound to the leg after a large "disorderly" crowd gathered in a Dover area bar parking lot near closing time, authorities announced Monday.
According to Dover Police, officers were already near the scene at South Bradford and West Loockerman streets on Saturday, August 14, 2021, to monitor bar closings due to other recent incidents involving large crowds, when officers heard a gunshot from a group gathering behind Irish Mike's around 1:20 a.m.
Police said they located the woman who'd been shot and transported her to an area hospital for treatment, when the male victim arrived and had to undergo surgery for his injury.
A crowd of 30 to 40 people continued to yell and fight around police and EMS throughout attempts to render aid to the victim, authorities said.
Anyone with information regarding this event is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.