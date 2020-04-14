Delaware Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. announced Tuesday the Judicial Emergency, forcing courthouses closed to the public due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, has been extended an additional month.
Originally set to expire on Wednesday, April 15, the new order extension closes all but the Justice of the Peace's three 24-hour courts through May 14, 2020.
“The Delaware courts have been operating under a Judicial Emergency Declaration to protect the health of judicial officers, court employees, our justice partners and members of the public from the COVID-19 virus," said Seitz. "We are continuing to conduct necessary and urgent court operations following Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. Consistent with the Governor’s ongoing Emergency Orders, I am issuing an order extending both the judicial emergency and the restriction barring the public from court facilities for an additional 30 days."