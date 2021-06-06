A carbon monoxide alarm likely saved the lives of 3 adults and 2 children in Newark.
New Castle County Paramedics and rescue personnel from 3 area fire companies found 2 women, ages 56 and 29, a 42-year-old man, a 7-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl suffering from carbon monoxide exposure in an apartment in the 8000 block of Rembrandt Circle around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
The victims were treated at the scene and taken to Christiana Hospital, where they're listed in stable condition.
Another person was evaluated at the scene and refused treatment.