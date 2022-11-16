A man faces life in prison for being part of a kidnap plot that led to the death of a Newark woman and the shooting of a six-year-old Wilmington boy who was in a vehicle driven by his mother.
Dion Oliver has been convicted of stalking, kidnapping resulting in death, and conspiracy.
The U.S. Attorney for Delaware said Wednesday that Oliver and a codefendant followed a man from Probation and Parole in New Castle to Wilmington, and Oliver fired a shot through a vehicle's window, striking the boy in the head and leaving him with serious and permanent injuries. Earlier that day in June 2017, prosecutors said, Oliver was part of a group that kidnapped that man's girlfriend, forced her into the trunk of her car, then into a second car. Keyonna Perkins was taken to Elkton, where she was murdered.
According to evidence and witness testimony, Oliver worked with several co-conspirators to try to find and murder Perkins' boyfriend.
Also, in 2018 Oliver was erroneously allowed to leave the New Castle County Courthouse, but turned himself in to Wilmington Police several hours later.
“The defendants’ June 6 crime spree unfolded across multiple police jurisdictions and two separate states. Driven by the singular purpose of killing M.S., defendants displayed utter disregard for the lives of innocents who crossed their paths. As a result, Keyonna Perkins lost her life, a six-year-old boy was permanently injured, and their families will never be the same. The investigation required careful and ongoing collaboration between numerous law enforcement agencies, and we thank all federal, state, and local law enforcement partners who came together to help hold the defendants accountable for their crimes,” U.S. Attorney David Weiss said.
“These men displayed a total disregard for human life,” FBI Baltimore Field Office Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski stated. “In an act of retribution, they not only kidnapped and killed a woman, they opened fire in the middle of a busy street, when kids were getting out of school; forever changing the life of one six-year-old boy as he was shot while riding in the backseat of his mom’s car. Rest assured, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to pursue those who seek to terrorize our communities and hurt innocent people.”