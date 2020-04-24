"This is a moment of truth for all of us to realize that everything that goes on in the world impacts people all around the world."

Those members of humanity include the country's immigrant workers, a population that is facing ever-increasing challenges amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to Erika Gutierrez, of the Safe Communities Coalition, more needs to be done to protect the immigrant population of Delaware--the backbone of much of the state's farm workers.

"Be kind to one another, and help these communities and embrace them, because we need each other to survive,' she said. "And now, we can see that most of the low-income people--especially immigrants, especially the undocumented--are essential workers putting food on our tables. And we need to be respectful and mindful of what that means in our lives and our families' lives."

The coalition issued an open letter to Governor Carney calling for expanded aid specifically targeted at assisting those she feels are forgotten most often:

The call for increased protections comes on the same day Governor John Carney and a number of public health officials announced much of the state's coming efforts to combat concerning coronavirus trends will be focused on Sussex County, where the percentage of spread by percentage of population is more than twice its northern neighboring counties in the state. It's also an area where poultry farmers and plant workers in economically-depressed portions of the region work and live under tight quarters, creating a worrisome scenario.

"One of the things that we're going to see in the cut county breakdown is about the same number of cases in New Castle County as there are in Sussex County--and these numbers don't reflect testing that's been done recently there, as we attempt to get our arms around the spread of the infection in the poultry worker community in Sussex County," Carney said Friday. "When you convert the number of cases to a case-per-thousand...measure, that infection rate in Sussex County is almost three times what it is in New Castle County...There's intense focus on testing and outreach to the Hispanic, to the Haitian Creole population, and Caucasian poultry worker population in Sussex County, and that's taken a lot of our resources and a lot of our time. We really have a lot of work to do there and are adjusting our plans based on what we're seeing on the ground in terms of test results."

Carney's sentiments were echoed by Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Kara Odom Walker, who said Sussex County workers should know, if they're in need of help, their status is irrelevant.

"Do not be afraid to call a doctor if you have symptoms of COVID-19," he said. "Do not be afraid if the doctor refers you for testing. And do not be afraid if your test is positive. And, most of all, do not be afraid if you or someone in your family needs medical care because your symptoms become severe. We are all here--the state government and the medical community--to help you. We want you and your family to feel safe, and we will respect your privacy. Your family's health is our highest priority. So, to support our neighbors in Sussex County, the Division of Public Health this week--in collaboration with hospital systems, community organizations, and large employers--expanded free rapid testing across the county. This will also include expanded outreach and educational efforts, making sure that individuals and families who cannot leave their homes, cannot work and cannot go out to get essential items and groceries and prescriptions, will have the support they need from social services and community organizations."

Just getting that information to people would be helpful because Gutierrez said low-income households also have trouble accessing updates to the situation. But they also need resources.

"Our role is to keep protecting immigrants and rights," she said. "And we have seen from all the gaps that previous actions haven't been taken to help the poorest community base and low-income communities in general, where most of the undocumented people--immigrants in general--live," she said, "We have heard from those working at chicken factories, calling us and telling us that they are scared, that they don't qualify for any resources, that they don't want to leave in fear. They feel helpless, and they don't feel supported. People don't have the same access to information that that we do. And that is really sad."

She said the coalition is also hearing from workers who said they have to keep working to provide, but that their employers are not taking COVID-19 spread seriously enough.

"Just this morning I had a call from from one of the clients working at a chicken factory, and she said, 'Yes, we have some [face masks] in our factory, but they are not everywhere. There are places where we are pulling chicken apart, and we are working side-by-side. People were getting infected.' She says that people recovering, or being in quarantined...are coming back to work and not being tested. And they are scared they said: 'Erica, we don't know what to do. There was some testing done yesterday, and it seems that many people got positive. And not everybody was tested, and we want to know what's going to happen now because we need to work; we depend on the job. We don't have any support.'"

Even basic assistance during the pandemic is hard to come by, as, without a social security number, workers don't have the ability to apply for unemployment insurance.

"We have an increasing population of immigrants in the south, and regardless of the side on where people stand, those are people [who] can contribute to our economy and pay taxes, and they never get anything back from Social Security or anything else, obviously. But, at this moment, they don't qualify [for unemployment] because they don't have a Social Security number...and that is what creates a disparity. There is no way that they can have access to any of those supports, and that's where we fail...Everybody is asked to stay home [during] the crisis. They can't, because if they don't work, they don't have money to bring to the table, and money to take the doctor's visits or pay rents and bills."

A request for comment on assistance availability for immigrant workers to the state Division of Unemployment Insurance wasn't immediately returned.