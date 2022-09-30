A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Sussex County as Hurricane Ian starts to make its slow approach towards Delaware.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, Ian was a category 1 hurricane approaching the South Carolina coast between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, with the core expecting to weaken as it crosses eventually into Southeast Virginia.
While that would imply its moving away from Delaware, Powell said Ian is interacting with a front that will create an expansive, and complicated, rain shield.
"There's one area of moisture that comes up the coast and breaks off from the main area of low pressure -- the remnants of Ian -- and that area of moisture is actually going to trigger a secondary area of low pressure, nothing tropical, but it will enhance the rain over the area."
Powell said that could lead to significant rain, especially below the Canal.
"When you start heading south into Kent and Sussex Counties, you could be looking at 3, 4, or 5 inches of rain, and that would be more than enough to create areas of flooding if that happened."
DEMA Director A.J. Schaal tells WDEL that Southern Delaware may be in a good position, as a mostly dry summer will give the rain somewhere to fall and hopefully mitigate flood risks.
"While there will be lingering effects of showers Sunday and into Monday, it will be over several hours and not heavy downpours that create flash flooding."
Both believe rain is likely to bring the biggest problems to Delaware, but Powell said if the storm stays south of Delaware for a prolonged period, it could resemble a slow Nor'Easter along the coast.
"We're going to see persistent east to northeasterly winds by the time this thing really gets going, so we're looking at the possibility for minor tidal flooding on the coast on Saturday, and that could bump up to moderate on Sunday if those winds continue."
Rain could continue to as long as Tuesday, before sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s return for the middle of next week.