The rapidly-growing coastal region of Sussex County is at the forefront of discussion as Delaware's House and Senate begin their discussions about redistricting based on the 2020 Census.
Currently four of Delaware's 21 Senate districts, and parts of 9 of the 41 House seats are based in Sussex County.
In the 2020 Census, Sussex County gained 40,233 residents. New Castle gained 32,240, while Kent County picked up 19,541 Delawareans.
That growth would suggest Sussex County should receive increased representation in Legislative Hall, but it's up to the House and Senate to redraw the district lines.
Each 2021 Senate district would be expected to have 47,140 people if you take the population and split it 21 even ways. In the House the number is 24,145. Each side is given 5% wiggle room to try to maintain culture balance and keep like-communities connected.
In the Senate, two of the fastest growing districts over the past decade were at the coast, with District 6, consisting of Lewes, Rehoboth, and part of Georgetown now 9,300 over the ideal target, meaning they will have to give aware population to either another district, or a new district.
The Delaware City, Middletown, and Smyrna booms have stretched the capacity of Districts 12 and 14, while District 20 in Southeastern Delaware including Fenwick, Bethany, and Millsboro is also over 3,000 residents too big.
During a public comment listening session Tuesday, Ralph Begleiter said it is time to get rid of district boundaries that tend to run more west-east, blending the coast with the previously established inland residents.
"I'd just like to urge the Legislative Redistricting Process to take into account the tremendous growth in coastal Delaware, creating a wider than ever gap between Sussex County areas west of Route 113 versus those east of Route 113."
A prime example of that is District 20, and Begleiter added the two areas tend to have drastically different needs.
"They affect issues such as infrastructure spending, including not only roads and highways, but utilities such as broadband. They also affect labor laws, and looming environmental issues including sea level change."
Martin Lampner acknowledged the redistricting rules will try to keep cities and towns together, when possible, but that there are a lot of people at the coast who are outside of town or city borders.
"Large parts of the area are unincorporated and not in the towns. Some of the current districts that affect us to not currently keep communities in tract."
In Sussex County, that includes District 19, which runs from the Maryland border west of Bridgeville through Georgetown, and all the way down into a sliver of Long Neck.
There is a 4 mile stretch of Route 24 in the Long Neck area that quickly bounces between Districts 6, 19, and 20.
Whether that means the reshaping or perhaps inclusion of a new district in Sussex County will be decided by House and Senate leaders.
Every Senate district south of Dover is controlled by Republicans, although Democrats are leading the redistricting process.
The House and Senate are hoping to vote on the new borders before the end of the year, and they would take effect after the 2022 election.
You can learn more about the redistricting process, and how to send your feedback or map proposals, on the General Assembly's website.