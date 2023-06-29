Thursday could be a difficult day for people who are affected by poor air quality conditions.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources has declared a Particulate Matter Code Red Air Quality Action Day. Wind is expected to bring more smoke from Canadian wildfires into the region, and ozone is expected to reach moderate levels due to sunshine and hot temperatures.
During Thursday's Code Red Day, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and people with diabetes may want to limit their time outdoors.
Air quality conditions are expected to improve Friday, but warmer temperature are also creating moderate levels of ozone.